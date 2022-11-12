Biden seeks transparency from Cambodia PM on China role at navy base
Reuters | Phnom Penh | Updated: 12-11-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 17:38 IST
- Country:
- Cambodia
U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday raised concerns with the leader of Cambodia about Chinese activities at it Ream Naval Base, stressing the importance of full transparency, the White House said.
Biden in a meeting with long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen on the sidelines of an international summit also urged him to release activists held on politically motivated charges and open up political and civic space ahead of elections next year, the White House said in a statement. (Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Whale injuries from drift gillnets off California spark lawsuit against U.S.
Japan in late-stage talks with U.S. for Tomahawk purchase -Yomiuri
ANALYSIS-Tech wreck shows U.S. megacaps not immune to corrosive Fed tightening
U.S. climate envoy Kerry: King Charles at COP27 would be 'very powerful'
Motor racing-Alpine win bid to overturn Alonso's U.S. Grand Prix demotion