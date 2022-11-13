Following are the top stories at 9.40 PM: NATION DEL31 PM-G20-LD-VISIT PM Modi to attend 3 key G20 sessions in Bali; food, energy security set to be highlight of summit New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to put forward India's perspective on addressing key global challenges in areas of health, post-pandemic economic recovery and energy and food security at the G-20 summit in Bali that is taking place in the backdrop of Russia's increasing confrontation with the West over its invasion of Ukraine.

DEL24 PB-LD WEAPONS-BAN Punjab tightens gun regulations; Ban on public display of firearms, songs glorifying weapons Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Sunday banned the public display of firearms, including on social media, and songs allegedly promoting gun culture and violence, as it tightened regulations after facing flak from the Opposition over the law and order situation.

DEL25 ELECTIONS-HP-LD TURNOUT Record Himachal turnout at 75.6 pc, may go up New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the assembly election, according to data available with state poll authorities on Sunday.

BOM15 ELECTIONS-GUJARAT-AAP-GADHVI Gujarat polls: AAP's CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi to contest from Khambhalia seat Ahmedabad: Aam Aadmi Party's Gujarat chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi will contest the next month's Assembly elections from Khambhalia seat in his home district of Devbhumi Dwarka, the party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday.

DEL34 RJ-TRACKS-2NDLD EXPLOSION Explosion on railway track in Udaipur; NIA, other agencies investigate Udaipur (Raj): An explosion occurred on a railway track here on Sunday, hours before the recently inaugurated Asarwa-Udaipur Express train from Ahmedabad was to pass. Police said they are investigating all angles, including sabotage.

MDS6 TN-NALINI-RAJIV CASE-LD-PRIYANKA Priyanka Gandhi posed questions on Rajiv's assassination: Nalini Sriharan Chennai: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked about the killing of her father Rajiv Gandhi when she met her in prison in 2008 and she was emotional, Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts freed in the former prime minister's assassination case said here on Sunday.

Addressing her first ever press conference DEL30 DEF-ARMYCHIEF-FRANCE-LD-VISITDEF-ARMYCHIEF-FRANCE-LD VISI Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande leaves for France on 4-day visit, will hold talks with top military brass New Delhi: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Sunday left for France on a four-day visit with an aim to further strengthen the ''bonds of trust'' between the Indian and French armies amid the fast-evolving security matrix and the geopolitical situation.

DEL32 ELECTION-GJ-CONG-CANDIDATES Gujarat Assembly polls: Congress announces fifth list of 6 candidates New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday released its fifth list of six candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled to be held in December in two phases.

DEL29 HR-RAJNATH-G20-LOGO Lotus is symbol of India's cultural identity, says Rajnath dismissing objections to G20 logo Chandigarh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the lotus is not just a party symbol but connected to India's cultural identity, as he slammed those creating a controversy over the presence of the flower's image on the G20 logo. DEL26 DL-LD AIR QUALITY Strong winds sweep across Delhi but air quality still 'very poor' New Delhi: Winds gusting up to 18 kilometres per hour barrelled through the national capital on Monday but a high share of emissions from farm fires in Punjab kept the air quality in the ''very poor'' category.

CAL12 WB-BJP STIR-LD GIRI BJP supporters hold protests across Bengal against TMC minister's remarks on Prez Kolkata: Protests by the BJP against West Bengal minister Akhil Giri for his controversial remarks on President Droupadi Murmu rocked different parts of the state on Sunday.

LEGAL LGD2 EX-CJI-LALIT-INTERVIEW Former CJI UU Lalit clears air on listing of activist Saibaba's case in SC on holiday New Delhi: Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit on Sunday responded to questions raised over a special hearing of activist G N Saibaba's case on a court holiday, saying the CJI's role is to set up benches when the occasion demands and he has ''no control'' over the outcome or proceedings.

FOREIGN FGN72 CAMBODIA-VP-LD FAMILY 'We are in our extended family', Vice President Dhankhar says in Cambodia Siem Reap: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said he felt like home in Cambodia, which is part of India's ''extended family'', as he inaugurated the completed conservation work of 'Hall of Dancers' in Ta Prohm Temple here. By Bunty Tyagi FGN51 ISRAEL-NETANYAHU-LDALL GOVT Netanyahu vows to be 'PM of everyone' after Israeli President Herzog invites him to form new government Jerusalem: Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday promised to be the ''prime minister for everyone'' after Israeli President Isaac Herzog officially invited the country's longest-serving premier to form the new government. By Harinder Mishra FGN52 UK-G20-LD SUNAK UK PM Rishi Sunak sets off for G20 with pledge to call out Russia for invading Ukraine London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to ''call out Putin's regime'' at this year's G20 over the Russia-Ukraine conflict as he leaves for Indonesia for the annual summit on Sunday. By Aditi Khanna PTI RDT RDT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)