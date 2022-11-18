'Rahul Gandhi stands with those who denied water to Gujaratis': Gujarat CM on Medha Patkar at 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
Earlier on Thursday, Congress had tweeted Rahul's photo with Magsaysay awardee Patkar from the verified page of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday accused the Congress and the party's Lok Saba MP Rahul Gandhi for allegedly giving social activist Medha Patkar a central space in the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', calling it "animosity against Gujarat and Gujaratis". "Congress and Rahul Gandhi have time and again shown their animosity towards Gujarat and Gujaratis. By giving Medha Patkar a central place in his Yatra, Rahul Gandhi shows that he stands with those elements who denied water to Gujaratis for decades. Gujarat will not tolerate this," the Gujarat CM said in a tweet.
Earlier on Thursday, Congress had tweeted Rahul's photo with Magsaysay awardee Patkar from the verified page of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. "When you do something for the society, people involved in social welfare themselves join you... Social activist Medha Patkar participated in 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. #BharatJodoYatra," the verified page of Bharat Jodo Yatra tweeted. (translated from Hindi)
A social activist, Patkar is one of the prominent faces of the 'Narmada Bachao Andolan' (Save Narmada Movement). The Sardar Sarovar Dam of Gujarat, one of the biggest dams on the Narmada, was one of the first focal points of the movement.
The movement represented the people allegedly displaced by the Narmada Valley Development Project (NVDP), a large-scale project to build the dam around the Narmada river and its tributaries, straddling Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. (ANI)
