Left Menu

Maha CM condoles death of industrialist Appa Khambete

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-11-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 19:25 IST
Maha CM condoles death of industrialist Appa Khambete
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday condoled the death of industrialist MR Khambete and said his passing away was a great loss for the small and medium sector units of the region for whom he strived.

Khambete, fondly called Appa, died on Friday at the age of 91. He was the founder and president emeritus of the Thane Small Scale Industries Association (TSSIA) and the national-level Chamber of Small Industries Association (COSIA).

Khambete was a guiding spirit for industries in the time of crisis, Shinde, who also hails from Thane, said.

Thane Bharatiya Janata Party chief and MLC Niranjan Davkhare said Khambete always stood up against corruption and involved all stakeholders in issues related to industries in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global
3
Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

 Global
4
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022