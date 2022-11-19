Following are the top stories at 9.30 PM: NATION DEL68 TERROR-LDALL INDIA In veiled attack on Pakistan, Amit Shah says economic crackdown necessary in terror havens; No political spin can ever justify terror:Jaishankar New Delhi: In a veiled attack on Pakistan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said some countries repeatedly support terrorists and have made terrorism their state policy, and underscored the need for a ''strict economic crackdown'' in these terror havens.

DEL67 LDALL MEHRAULI KILLING Mehrauli murder: Sharp object recovered from Aaftab's flat, statements of 2 in Mumbai recorded New Delhi: Delhi Police has recovered a sharp object from Mehrauli murder accused Aaftab Poonewala's flat, which it suspects may have been used to chop live-in partner Sharddha Walkar's body, even as a CCTV footage of the accused emerged showing him walking with a bag early morning, officials said.

DEL41 COP27-IMPASSE Parties scramble for consensus in overtime COP27 New Delhi: The UN climate talks in Egypt dragged on into overtime on Saturday, with no sign of parties arriving at a consensus on several key issues, including loss and damage, mitigation work programme and adaptation. By Gaurav Saini DEL66 TERROR-LD SECRETARIAT India offers to host secretariat for global 'No Money for Terror' initiative New Delhi: India on Saturday offered to host a permanent secretariat to deal with anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism issues under the global 'No Money for Terror' initiative.

BOM23 MH-2NDLD NAVLAKHA Activist Gautam Navlakha walks out of prison, to stay under house arrest for one month Mumbai: Gautam Navlakha, an accused in Elgar Parishad-Maoists links case, was released from prison on Saturday evening and taken to a building in Navi Mumbai where he will be living under house arrest for a month.

DEL50 ED-DELHI-EXCISE POLICY-PROBE Accused in Delhi excise 'scam' deleted WhatsApp chats, used VoIP to communicate: ED New Delhi: Documentary evidence available with agencies, probing the alleged irregularities and bribes in the scrapped Delhi excise policy, is ''scanty'' as the accused communicated over VoIP and messenger service Signal while some WhatsApp chats were deleted, the ED informed a local court Saturday.

DEL64 SONIA-INDIRA-AWARD Even her critics recognise her patriotism, staunch secularism, empathy for poor: Sonia on Indira Gandhi New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said former prime minister Indira Gandhi left an indelible mark on the country and even her critics recognise her commitment to ''all-inclusive patriotism, her staunch secularism' and empathy for the poor.

DEL60 2NDLDALL JAIN-VIDEOS Videos of jailed AAP minister receiving 'massage' spark controversy New Delhi: The AAP on Saturday drew flak as videos purportedly showing its jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain receiving massage and meeting visitors in his prison cell emerged, with the opposition BJP and Congress demanding his sacking and questioning the ''silence'' of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. DEL48 UP-PM-LD KASHI SANGAMAM PM stresses on preserving legacy of Tamil, removing linguistic differences Varanasi (UP): It is the responsibility of 130 crore Indians to preserve the legacy of Tamil and ignoring it will be a great disservice to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday as he stressed on ''removing linguistic differences and establishing emotional unity''.

CAL13 AR-LDALL PM PM inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport Itanagar: Amidst chanting of incantations by tribal priests, the spanking new Donyi Polo Airport, the first greenfield facility in Arunachal Pradesh, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

DEL71 JK-2NDLD JOURNALISTS-THREAT-SEARCHES Massive searches in J&K over militant threat to journalists Srinagar: In a major crackdown on terror nexus, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday conducted massive searches at 12 locations in connection with The Resistance Front, an LeT shadow organisation. issuing threats to journalists.

DEL65 EC-2NDLD GOEL-APPOINTMENT Arun Goel appointed Election Commissioner New Delhi: Arun Goel, a 1985 batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre who took voluntary retirement from Friday, has been appointed as an Election Commissioner.

LEGAL LGD7 DL-HC-SHIV SENA Shiv Sena row: No procedural infraction in EC order freezing party name, symbol, says HC New Delhi: Ruling on a petition by former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Delhi High Court has said there was ''no procedural infraction'' in the Election Commission's order freezing Shiv Sena's name and election symbol following a ''split'' in the party. FOREIGN FGN53 LANKA-TAMILS-PRESIDENT Keen to solve Tamil community problems in Sri Lanka by next year: President Wickremesinghe Colombo: Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Saturday said that he is keen to solve all issues, including land and housing, pertaining to the Tamil minority community in the country’s Northern Province by next year when the island nation celebrates its 75th anniversary of Independence.

FGN52 UK-SUNAK-UKRAINE-VISIT Rishi Sunak makes first visit to war-torn Ukraine as UK PM London: Rishi Sunak described as “deeply humbling” his first visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Saturday since taking charge as British Prime Minister and pledged to bolster the UK's support in the country's ongoing conflict with Russia.

