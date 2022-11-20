Power comes and goes, PM needs to understand: Ex-governor Malik

Former governor of Meghalaya Satya Pal Malik on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to understand that one does not remain in power forever. He attacked the Central government over the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, saying that it will weaken the army. Speaking at a programme of the Rajasthan University Students Union (RUSU) in Jaipur, Malik said several types of fights will soon start in the country.

''I assure you that several types of fights are going to start in the country. The fight of farmers will begin soon, the movement of youths will also start,'' he said. ''Modi should understand that power comes and goes. Indira Gandhi too, was removed. People used to say that she will not be removed. Someday you will also go away but do not create so much chaos that things cannot be improved.'' On the Agnipath scheme, he said the passion which used to be there in the soldier for sacrifice will not be found in the Jawans that will serve only for three years.

''I have been told that they will not be allowed to touch BrahMos and other missiles and weapons. They are also destroying the army,'' he said.

