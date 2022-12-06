Big vision needed for development of biggest state: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asserted that a ''big vision'' is needed for the development of the country's biggest state, referring to UP's status as the most populous state.

Participating in the discussion on the supplementary budget, the chief minister said, ''With a population of 25 crore, Uttar Pradesh, the largest state (in terms of population) in the country, needs a big vision for development. The faith with which the people of UP have elected a government for the second consecutive time, the state government is working with complete honesty to fulfil it.'' The senior BJP leader took a jibe at the Opposition saying it is easier to get power but difficult to gain wisdom.

Hitting out at the Opposition, Adityanath said, ''The BJP governments at the Centre and in the state are working with (the mantra of) sabka saath, sabkaa vikaas, sabka vishvaas and sabka prayaas, and taking various schemes forward. It is working with complete honesty so that benefits of schemes reach everyone. No person can say that he/she got benefits owing to religion or caste.'' He also described the Global Investors Summit to be held in Uttar Pradesh next year as an important step towards making the state a USD 1 trillion economy.

''The Global Investors Summit being organized from February 10 to February 12, 2023 is an important step in the goal of making UP a USD 1 trillion economy. Not only this, Prime Minister Modi is presiding over the G-20 group of countries of the world. So many programmes are to be organized in Uttar Pradesh in this regard. Financial arrangements have been made for these through the supplementary budget,'' the chief minister said.

The House also passed the supplementary budget of Rs 33,769.54 crore after discussion, the UP government said in a statement issued here. Provisions for hosting the Global Investor Summit and the Prayagraj Kumbh (in 2025) have been made in the budget, it added.

Adityanath also said that concrete efforts are being made so that Uttar Pradesh can become the ''growth engine'' of the country in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. ''Today, investors from the entire world are eager to invest in Uttar Pradesh,'' he said.

''Today, every section is getting benefits of various schemes of the government. Consequently, every person is contributing to make the efforts of the government a success,'' he said.

Describing urbanization as an important dimension for development, he said Rs 4,000 crore has been proposed for the development of new cities.

On the law and order scenario, the UP chief minister took a dig at the previous governments, saying, ''Riots used to take place everyday in UP and by hearing its name, fear used to grip the mind of people from other states. Today, every festival is being celebrated in peaceful and amicable atmosphere''.

''The state, which was considered to be a roadblock in the country's development, has presented a model of law and order to the country today. UP's model of COVID-19 management was praised by everyone, and it became an example ('nazeer'). The place where investors (earlier) used to hesitate to come, today it has become the best investment destination. UP is now going to become number 1 in ease of living,'' he said.

The chief minister said that despite the order of the Supreme Court after the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape in New Delhi, no city in Uttar Pradesh was made a 'safe city'. ''The present government is working on making 18 cities, including Gautam Buddha Nagar, a safe city.'' He said that in the last five and a half years, more than Rs 4 lakh crore have been invested in UP.

''UP is becoming a data centre hub. In 2015-16, the export here was worth Rs 55,000 crore, whereas in 2021-22, export was more than worth Rs 1.56 lakh crore. Today UP has become the first state to have six expressways and work is going on seven others. Before 2017, there were three airports (in the state), today nine airports are functional, while work on 10 airports is underway,'' he said.

Adityanath also mentioned that at one time, sugar mills were closing down in UP, while today UP's sugar is being exported, and Rs 1.81 lakh crore has been paid to sugarcane farmers in the past five-and-half years.

''All these have given pace to the development of UP, and also instilled a belief among the people. Before 2017, filth and clutter were the identity of the cities of UP, (but) today, the central government is making 10 smart cities, while the state government is working to build seven smart cities,'' he said.

Referring to the 2019 Kumbh in Prayagraj, Adityanath said, ''People from all over the world came to the Prayagraj Kumbh, and everyone who came was surprised to see the security, cleanliness and orderliness. Now there is an opportunity to organise the Prayagraj Kumbh in 2025. With public cooperation, it will be made a global unique event. Additional budgetary provisions have also been made for Prayagraj Kumbh in the supplementary budget.'' Appreciating the role of the state transport department in helping migrant workers and youth preparing for competitive examinations to reach home safely during the COVID-19 pandemic, the chief minister also told the Assembly about the need for additional budget for the purchase of 1,000 new buses. Along with this, he also laid emphasis on increasing public awareness for road safety.

He also referred to various provisions of the supplementary budget regarding Kukrail Night Safari (in Lucknow), Maa Vindhyavasini Corridor, Atal Residential School, improvement of infrastructure in hospitals, and establishment of new medical colleges. He also informed about the work of establishment of Ved Vigyan Kendra at Naimishdham (in Sitapur district).

