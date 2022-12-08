Left Menu

Bihar Bypoll: BJP establishes lead in Kurhani assembly seat after round 1

Bihar Bypoll: BJP establishes lead in Kurhani assembly seat after round 1
The opposition BJP established an initial lead in the by-election to the Kurhani assembly constituency in Muzaffarpur district in Bihar on Thursday, a CEO official said.

BJP candidate Kedar Gupta secured 4,194 votes while the JD(U)'s Manoj Singh Kushwaha bagged 2,195 votes after the first round of counting.

Altogether 13 candidates, five of them Independents, are in the fray though the contest is being seen, primarily, as between Gupta and Kushwaha. Both are former MLAs.

The by-poll was necessitated by the disqualification of sitting RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahani. Gupta had lost to Sahani by less than 700 votes in the 2020 assembly polls which BJP and JD(U) had fought in alliance. Now, the JD(U) is a part of "Mahagathbandhan" comprising RJD, Congress and the Left parties.

Nearly 58 per cent of voters exercised their franchise on Monday in the by-poll to Kurhani where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and the BJP have locked horns for the first time since their break-up four months ago.

