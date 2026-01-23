Taiwan and Ukraine Strengthen Ties Against Sanctions Evasion

In a bid to strengthen international sanctions against Russia, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te extended an invitation to Ukraine for discussions on curbing sanctions evasion. This comes after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy identified Taiwan as a base for illicit missile components.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Taiwan, a leading semiconductor manufacturer, has diligently updated its export controls to prevent the misuse of high-tech goods and has aligned itself with global sanctions led by the West against Moscow. Zelenskiy, speaking in Davos, stressed the critical involvement of components sourced from territories including Taiwan.

Responding to Zelenskiy, Lai emphasized Taiwan's steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine through humanitarian and coordinated sanctions efforts. He welcomed Zelenskiy to share intelligence on sanctions breaches and reiterated Taiwan's position against aiding aggressors. The island nation, though not recognized internationally, continues to demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine's fight for sovereignty.