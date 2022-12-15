'What is Modi's compulsion to stay silent on China?' asks Congress

The Congress on Thursday accused the central government of evading a debate on India-China border face-off and asked why the Modi government has been running away from the issue. AICC head of media and publicity department Pawan Khera wondered why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent on China, and that whenever he does speak on it, he gives the country a clean chit.

Khera alleged that when Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he was very keen on introducing Mandarin in its government schools, a proposal that was opposed by the Congress party.

He also made the allegation that the BJP used a Chinese company in elections which, the central government had said, was a threat to Indian sovereignty. A company which was blacklisted by World Bank, USA, and Europe was given the contract to install smart metres in the border district of Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

"The government wants the opposition and the media to turn a blind eye towards the China issue. The government does not want a debate on the issue in parliament and is running away. The PM does not say anything and when he does, he gives a clean chit to China," Khera said at a press conference during morning break of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Dausa. "Our soldiers are brave and they want to push back the Chinese soldiers. We are proud of our army, but when the PM gives a clean chit, how can our borders remain safe?" he asked. He asked Modi: "What is your relation with China? What are the compulsions? We do not know, we want to know, and the whole country wants to know." Khera claimed that the government allotted land to Chinese companies in Dolera in Gujarat over the local MSME units, who too in contention for it.

The Congress leader also alleged that Chinese companies donated money to PM Cares Fund and the government must clarify what their intention behind the move. "Military experts warn the government, China has renamed 15 areas of Arunachal Pradesh, a village has been settled but why is the government silent? What is the reason behind the silence of the government?" he asked. In connection with the ongoing row in parliament over the debate on China issue, Khera said during the 1962 India-China war, Atal Bihari Vajpayee had demanded a debate in parliament and Nehru accepted that.

"One MP had suggested that it should be a secret debate and should not be published in the media but the then PM, Jawahar Lal Nehru, refused the suggestion,'' he said, adding that PM Narendra Modi should learn from the pages of history. ''Even a Congress MP had asked questions to the government.'' On the tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot over the CM post, Khera said all leaders are united and the Congress will fight the next assembly elections with unity. AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that it is the party organisation which contests the elections.

"The party organisation is above any individual. Individuals come and go, they hold and relinquish posts but the organisation goes on. The party will contest and win elections, and who will be the chief minister, it will be decided later," he said.

