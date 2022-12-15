Himachal CM, newly-elected Cong MLAs meet Kharge
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu along with newly-elected MLAs of the Congress met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday.
They met Kharge at his residence here, a day after Sukhu arrived in the national capital to meet senior Congress leaders.
Congress' state unit chief Pratibha Singh and AICC in-charge of state Rajeev Shukla were also present during the meeting.
Sources said deliberations are underway in the party for cabinet formation as only Sukhu and deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri were sworn-in on Sunday in Shimla.
