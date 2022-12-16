India's Modi tells Putin dialogue and diplomacy only way forward in Ukraine conflict- ANI
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 16:26 IST
- Country:
- India
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as being the only way forward in the context of ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Reuters partner ANI said on Friday, citing the Prime Minister's office.
Putin spoke by phone on Friday with Modi, the Kremlin said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- India
- Ukraine
- Vladimir Putin
- Russian
- Modi
- Putin
- Kremlin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. urges caution on low-quoted Russian oil prices as EU debates price cap
WRAPUP 2-Heaviest Ukraine fighting rages in east, NATO seeks to sustain support against Russia
Russia condemns German parliament for declaring Ukraine Soviet-era famine a genocide
Spain finds more letter bombs after Ukraine embassy blast
Russia and Ukraine to hand over 50 POWs each in latest exchange - Russian-installed official