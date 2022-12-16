Cong demands sacking of MP minister whom woman calls 'rapist' in video and then takes U-turn

The Opposition Congress on Friday demanded sacking of a Madhya Pradesh minister, whom a woman called a ''rapist'' in a viral video only to change her statement later, and a probe into the entire episode.

The woman should be asked to undergo a narco-analysis test to bring out the truth, said senior Congress leader and former MP Law and Legal Affairs Minister PC Sharma.

“We want the entire incident to be probed and the minister sacked. The woman should be asked to undergo narco test so that the truth comes to the fore. This is our demand,” he told reporters. On Thursday, a video surfaced on social media in which the woman is purportedly heard calling the BJP minister a ''rapist'' while arguing with staff members of a resort. In another video, she is purportedly heard saying, “The minister is a respected man and I respect him.” PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to save an 'ayyash' (debauched) mantri. The way the video has gone viral and insulting words have been used against the mantriji...it is a slap on the face of the BJP and the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government,” said the Congress leader.

Sharma said after the woman used insulting language against the minister, his supporters vandalised the resort, but a case with only light offences was registered in this regard.

“The episode defames the state and the government. The woman changed her statement after calling the minister a rapist. This all looks very murky,'' he said.

