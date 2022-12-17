Power never been goal of National Conference: Omar Abdullah

National Conference vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah said on Saturday achieving power has never been the goal of the party and it has always believed in the welfare of the general public.

He was speaking at an interactive session of with party office-bearers of Jammu and Samba districts at the NC headquarters at the Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan here.

''National Conference has always cherished to render sincere, selfless public service and power has never been its goal. Achieving welfare of the masses has been the longstanding commitment of the party,'' he said.

Peace, progress and equitable development of all regions and sub-regions of Jammu and Kashmir have remained the buzzword of the political agenda of the National Conference, Abdullah said.

During the interactive session, the party functionaries gave a detailed account of the ongoing political activities in their respective segments to the vice president.

The meeting also witnessed deliberations on organisational issues, prevailing political situation and the future course of action, a party spokesperson said.

Abdullah asked the functionaries to take the mission, and vision of the party to every doorstep across the Jammu province.

Meanwhile, Abdullah visited the Gandhi Nagar residence of former Additional Director General of Police and founding Vice chancellor of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Masud Choudhary who breathed his last after a prolonged illness here on Friday. The former chief minister offered his condolences to the bereaved family.

He was accompanied by provincial president, Jammu, Rattan Lal Gupta and other senior party colleagues, the spokesperson said, adding Abdullah prayed peace for the departed soul.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)