Left Menu

FACTBOX-Jan. 6 riot panel urges prosecution of Trump, allies over U.S. Capitol riot

The committee also referred lawyers John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro, who provided legal justification for Trump's efforts to overturn the election, for possible prosecution under this law. CONSPIRACY TO DEFRAUD THE UNITED STATES The committee said Trump potentially broke this law because he planned with others, including Eastman and former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, to prevent Congress from certifying the election results.

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2022 02:39 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 02:39 IST
FACTBOX-Jan. 6 riot panel urges prosecution of Trump, allies over U.S. Capitol riot

A U.S. House of Representatives panel on Monday asked federal prosecutors to charge former President Donald Trump with obstruction and insurrection for his role in sparking the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol. The request is non-binding, but may increase pressure on prosecutors to bring a criminal case against Trump and some of his allies. The committee also said several House Republican lawmakers should face an ethics investigation.

Here are details of the committee's referrals: CORRUPTION OF AN OFFICIAL PROCEEDING

The Committee said Trump likely broke this law because he knew his efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election would interfere with Congress' duty to certify Democrat Joe Biden as the winner. The committee also referred lawyers John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro, who provided legal justification for Trump's efforts to overturn the election, for possible prosecution under this law.

CONSPIRACY TO DEFRAUD THE UNITED STATES The committee said Trump potentially broke this law because he planned with others, including Eastman and former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, to prevent Congress from certifying the election results. Lying about the election results and planning to act on the conspiracy also amounts to further evidence of guilt, the committee said.

The committee also referred Eastman for possible prosecution under this law. CONSPIRACY TO MAKE A FALSE STATEMENT

Trump may have violated this law by submitting slates of fake electors to Congress and the National Archives in an unsuccessful attempt to overturn his losses in several battleground states, the committee said. INCITING OR AIDING AN INSURRECTION

The committee said Trump possibly broke this law because he summoned supporters to Washington and incited them to engage in violence during a rally in front of the White House. His refusal to condemn the violence or tell the attackers to go home also serves as evidence that he supported their behavior, the committee said. HOUSE ETHICS VIOLATIONS

The Committee also referred several fellow House members, all Republicans, to the House Ethics Committee for possible sanction, for defying a subpoena and refusing to cooperate with their investigation. They are Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and Representatives Jim Jordan, Scott Perry and Andy Biggs. Republicans will take the leadership of the House on Jan. 3 and are unlikely to take disciplinary action against members of their own party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
2
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
3
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
4
Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a day earlier; New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022