Biden signs Defense Authorization Act, but voices concerns
Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 21:37 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday signed the Defense Authorization Act, but he voiced concerns about several of its provisions, including one that he said could hamper the administration's prosecution of Guantanamo Bay detainees.
"I urge the Congress to eliminate these restrictions as soon as possible," Biden said in a statement, referring to a provision barring the use of funds to transfer certain detainees into the United States.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Guantanamo Bay
- Biden
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- Congress
