Left Menu

Opposition parties discriminated against people living in border areas of J&K: Union minister

PTI | Kathua | Updated: 25-12-2022 00:01 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 00:01 IST
Opposition parties discriminated against people living in border areas of J&K: Union minister
  • Country:
  • India

Accusing the opposition parties of following a policy of appeasement to the extent of being inhuman, Union minister Jitendra Singh alleged on Saturday that they discriminated against the people living along the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir purely for vote considerations.

Singh was addressing a large public rally after laying the foundation stone of a Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) road from Bakhta to Magloor in the Jalota area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

The Union minister of state for personnel alleged that the previous governments led by these parties crossed all limits of ethics and propriety when they allowed reservation for those living along the LoC in Kathua district and areas of Poonch from where they got their MLAs elected, but denied the same benefit to the people living along the IB or the Pakistan border mostly in Kathua and Samba districts because they did not vote for them.

Singh said this discrepancy was corrected only after the Narendra Modi government came to power at the Centre and the people living near the IB were also given justice by granting a four-per cent reservation to them on the lines of those living along the LoC, according to a statement issued by the personnel ministry.

On the occasion, the Union minister also announced the setting up of a satellite hospital, Tata Cancer Centre, at Kathua.

This, he said will provide a hi-tech facility for cancer patients from Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Singh, a Lok Sabha member from Jammu's Udhampur constituency, said before 2014, there were neither toilets nor mobile connectivity nor electricity along the route of the holy Machil Yatra.

''It is this government which set up toilets and mobile towers there and recently, sanctioned one exclusive solar power plant for the village,'' he said.

Singh also referred to one of the country's first monuments to be named after Syama Prasad Mookerjee at the Chenani-Nashri tunnel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC; U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are paying the price; Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are p...

 Global
4
ReelStar Launches an On-the-spot NFT Creation Zone at The Great Indian Sneaker Festival

ReelStar Launches an On-the-spot NFT Creation Zone at The Great Indian Sneak...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022