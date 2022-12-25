Maldives court finds former President Yameen guilty of corruption
The court said it expects to announce the sentence soon. After his sentencing, Yameen was shifted to house arrest in 2020 but was freed months later. Since his release, Yameen, the half-brother of former dictator Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, has returned to active politics with a campaign against Indian influence in Maldives, raising concerns in New Delhi.
- Country:
- Maldives
The criminal court of Maldives on Sunday found the country's former president Abdulla Yameen guilty on corruption and money laundering charges related to receiving kickbacks from a private company. The court said it expects to announce the sentence soon. Yameen has denied any wrongdoing.
Yameen, who lost power in 2018, was sentenced to five years in jail and fined $5 million in 2019 for embezzling $1 million in state funds, which the prosecution said was acquired through the lease of resort development rights. After his sentencing, Yameen was shifted to house arrest in 2020 but was freed months later.
Since his release, Yameen, the half-brother of former dictator Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, has returned to active politics with a campaign against Indian influence in Maldives, raising concerns in New Delhi. Yameen is the declared presidential candidate for the Progressive Party of the Maldives for an election due in 2023.
Situated close to strategic shipping lanes in the Indian Ocean, Maldives is a focal point for competition between India and China over influence in the region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian man gets 6 months jail for starting fire outside former lover’s fiance’s home in Singapore: Report
US presents garment retailer Gap One with corporate excellence award for responsible operations in India during COVID-19
Gave away too many boundaries, fielding not upto the mark: Indian skipper Harmanpreet after loss to Australia in 1st T20I
India remains "concerned on volatile security situation" in eastern Congo: Kamboj
G20 presidency matter of pride for India: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot