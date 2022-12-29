Bihar doesn't have own jet plane, helicopter, so why does BJP object to purchase? asks Tejashwi Yadav

Amid the row over the decision to purchase a new jet, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said that Bihar is a state that does not have its own jet plane or helicopter and the planes or helicopters used earlier by the state government were on lease, so why does the BJP have an objection? Tejaswi's question came after BJP leader Sushil Modi slammed the Bihar government's decision to buy a jet aircraft saying that it is inappropriate and the state should rethink the decision.

"Bihar is a state which doesn't have its own (jet) plane or helicopter. Earlier the planes or helicopters that were used by the state government were on lease. Why does BJP have an objection to it," said Tejashwi Yadav. Earlier in the day, BJP leader Sushil Modi said that the state governments do not buy jet planes now and instead take them on lease.

"The State government's approval to buy helicopter and jet plane isn't appropriate. Now, state governments don't buy them and instead they are taken on lease. As Tejashwi Yadav feels he'll become the CM next, that's why jet planes and helicopters were brought under his pressure," said Sushil Modi. "The government should rethink its decision. It seems that jet planes and helicopters will be used to move across the country for a campaign against PM Modi for the 2024 general elections," he added.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Additional Chief Secretary (cabinet) S Siddharth said that the Bihar government has decided to buy a jet engine aircraft and an advanced helicopter to replace the faulty ones for the movement of top political executives and senior bureaucrats. In the meeting, chaired by him, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar approved the civil aviation department's proposal to purchase the new aircraft for long-distance travel and a helicopter in place of the outdated aircraft and faulty chopper for the government's use. It was among the seven proposals that were discussed and approved by the cabinet.

The old aircraft and helicopter will be used for training and tourism purposes after repairs. The process to purchase the new jet engine plane and a helicopter will start once the committee submit its report to the government. (ANI)

