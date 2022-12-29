Left Menu

Yatra has done wonders, translating into votes next challenge: Tharoor

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-12-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 19:55 IST
Yatra has done wonders, translating into votes next challenge: Tharoor
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Sashi Tharoor on Thursday said while the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi has evoked a massive response, “translating this into votes is the next challenge and doesn’t follow axiomatically”.

Tharoor, who recently unsuccessfully contested the post of Congress President, also said his party will need to take other parties, especially regional players, along to mount a challenge in the 2024 general elections.

“By own impression is that the way he (Gandhi) has been personally received has done wonders for his image,'' he told PTI here.

''Now translating this into votes is the next challenge, and that doesn’t follow axiomatically,” he added.

Questioned about Covid-19 posing a threat to the Yatra, Tharoor pointed out that the walkathon will end less than a month later on January 26 and that till now the “messages coming” from experts were fairly reassuring.

“The variants that have been doing so much damage in China have already been identified in India in June-July and have not caused any major calamity,” he said while adding that the country still needed to be vigilant.

Earlier this week, the Congress had charged that the Government was using Covid as an excuse to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022