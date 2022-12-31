Left Menu

Ready to resign if Goa's interest is not protected: MoS Shripad Naik

Shripad Naik on Saturday said that he is ready to resign if the DPR approval granted to Karnataka for the Kalasa Bhanduri drinking water project is not withdrawn.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 23:54 IST
Union Minister Shripad Naik (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping, Waterways and Tourism, Shripad Naik on Saturday said that he is ready to resign if the state's detailed project report (DPR) approval granted to Karnataka for the Kalasa Bhanduri drinking water project is not withdrawn. Naik while addressing a press conference in the city said, "Centre has not taken me into confidence before granting approval to the DPR submitted by Karnataka for Kalasa Bhanduri drinking water project, and I will not hesitate to resign if Goa's interest is not protected on made issue by the Union government."

"We all are against it and I request all opposition leaders to unite, keeping politics aside to protect Goa's interest with reference to the Mhadei river so that the Centre revokes their decision," he said. Naik said he would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the approval.

"The Centre has approved the DPR for the long pending Kalasa-Banduri drinking water project, which is facing opposition from Goa and Maharashtra, it is an injustice to the people of Goa," the MoS said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

