Mamata’s ‘Ram-Bam’ comment bid to confuse people: CPI(M)

Dismissing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees claim that Ram-Baam BJP and Left have covertly come together in the state, the CPIM on Monday said that the Trinamool Congress supremo is trying to confuse the people by leveling such allegations.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-01-2023 18:58 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 18:58 IST
Dismissing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's claim that ‘Ram-Baam’ (BJP and Left) have covertly come together in the state, the CPI(M) on Monday said that the Trinamool Congress supremo is trying to confuse the people by leveling such allegations. CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty claimed that it is to assist the BJP politically that Banerjee has spoken of a tie-up between the saffron party and the Left.

''It is nothing but a ploy to confuse the people,'' he told PTI about Banerjee's claim, made ahead of the panchayat elections in the state scheduled to be held this year.

At a TMC programme here on Monday, Banerjee lashed out at both the opponents of the TMC in the state – BJP and the CPI(M) led Left Front - claiming the ideological opposites, 'Ram-Baam’ (BJP-Left), had allied covertly.

Alleging that she is speaking on behalf of the RSS by making such claims, he said that the Hindutva brigade and the communists are ideological antagonists. Protests over alleged irregularities in allotment of funds to the needy in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana are being held in different parts of Bengal, with the opposition BJP, Left Front and the Congress holding separate dharnas and marches.

