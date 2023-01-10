NATO must further strengthen support for Ukraine - Stoltenberg

NATO must further strengthen its support for Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a news conference on Tuesday.

"We are determined to take the partnership between NATO and the EU to the next level," said Stoltenberg, who added that Russia's Vladimir Putin had "failed" in his attempts to divide Western allies regarding the conflict in Ukraine.

