Rahul Gandhi to hoist tricolour in Srinagar to mark end of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will hoist the national flag at party headquarters in Srinagar at the culmination of Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 30, with all Pradesh Congress Committee offices following suit in solidarity with the Yatra. Venugopal said to mark the culmination of Yatra, Gandhi will hoist the tricolour at PCC headquarters of Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar at 10 am on January 30.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2023 20:28 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 20:28 IST
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will hoist the national flag at party headquarters in Srinagar at the culmination of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on January 30, with all Pradesh Congress Committee offices following suit in solidarity with the Yatra. Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7, will conclude on January 30 in Srinagar after having covered 3,970 km, 12 states and two Union territories.

''The Bharat Jodo Yatra has received an overwhelming response from millions of people and has spread Rahul Gandhi's message of love and unity among citizens of the country. The tremendous support from all sections of the society and heartfelt involvement of the people has made this a historic Yatra and a game changer in Indian politics,'' he said in a statement. Venugopal said to mark the culmination of Yatra, Gandhi will hoist the tricolour at PCC headquarters of Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar at 10 am on January 30. ''As desired by the Congress president, all Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs), District Congress Committees and Block Congress Committees will also hold flag hoisting functions at the same time on January 30 at their respective party offices or important sites in solidarity with the Bharat Jodo Yatra,'' he said.

The Congress has also invited 23 political parties to participate in the Yatra on the concluding day as a mark of opposition solidarity.

