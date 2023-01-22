Left Menu

Che Guevara's daughter visits Hyderabad, feted by Left parties

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-01-2023 21:09 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 21:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Left parties in Telangana on Sunday felicitated Aleida Guevara, daughter of Cuban revolutionary Ernesto 'Che' Guevara, who arrived here.

Aleida along with her daughter Estefania Guevara were received at the airport by members of the Left parties.

Aleida visited the office of Telangana state unit of the CPI where she was felicitated by the Communist leaders among others. At another event she was honoured by CPI(M) leaders.

In the evening, Aleida addressed 'Cuba Solidarity Meeting' organised by the National Committee for Solidarity with Cuba, CPI and CPI(M).

''The United States government created laws with an extra-continental character, with which it tries to prevent Cuba's trade with other people of the world. Despite this blockade, we continue to practice solidarity with all the people of the world,'' a release issued by the organisers, attributed to her as saying.

Telangana High Court Judge Justice G Radha Rani, Senior BRS leader and vice-chairman of Telangana Planning Board B Vinod Kumar, CPI(M) state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, CPI state secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao were among those who spoke at the event.

Aleida is visiting Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

