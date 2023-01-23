Kremlin shrugs off U.S. sanctions on Wagner

The Kremlin on Monday dismissed the significance of U.S. sanctions on Russian mercenary group Wagner, saying they would have no practical effect.

The White House said on Friday that Wagner, which has been supporting Russian forces in Ukraine and claiming credit for battlefield advances, would be designated a significant Transnational Criminal Organization and that new sanctions against it would be announced this week.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters there would be no practical impact for Russia or Wagner.

