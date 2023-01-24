Finland says timeout needed in talks with Turkey over NATO bid
Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2023 12:51 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 12:47 IST
- Country:
- Finland
Finland's foreign minister on Tuesday told Reuters a timeout of a few weeks is needed in the talks between Finland, Sweden and Turkey regarding the two Nordic nations' plans to join the NATO military alliance.
Turkey's president on Monday said Sweden should not expect his country's support for NATO membership after a protest near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm at the weekend including the burning of a copy of the Koran.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN extends critical aid from Turkey to Syria's rebel north
U.N. council unanimously extends approval of aid to Syria from Turkey
U.N. extends aid to Syria from Turkey, avoids Russia fight
UN extends critical aid from Turkey to Syria's rebel north
Russian and Ukrainian human rights commissioners to meet in Turkey this week