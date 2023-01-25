Sen. McConnell: Debt limit solution must come from Biden and McCarthy
Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 01:40 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 01:40 IST
A solution that would allow the United States to avoid defaulting on its debt needs to come from President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday.
The U.S. government hit its $31.4 trillion borrowing limit last Thursday amid a standoff between the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and Biden's Democrats on lifting the debt ceiling, which could lead to a fiscal crisis in a few months.
