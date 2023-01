'Chadar' offered on behalf of Sonia Gandhi at Ajmer dargah

A 'chadar' was offered at the dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer on behalf of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday, a party statement said.

Rajasthan Congress incharge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra presented the 'chadar' at the dargah during the ongoing 811th Urs of the saint, it said.

Rajasthan Minority Affairs Minister Saleh Mohammad, PCC general secretary Hakam Ali, Waqf Board chairman Khanu Khan Budhwali, former minister Naseem Akhtar Insaf and many Congressmen were also present on the occasion.

