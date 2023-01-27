Left Menu

Budget to focus on tourism development in coastal region: Karnataka CM

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 27-01-2023 21:14 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 21:13 IST
Budget to focus on tourism development in coastal region: Karnataka CM
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The coming state budget will give importance to the development of tourism sector in the coastal districts, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday.

Talking to reporters at Karkala in Udupi district before attending the inauguration of the Parashuram theme park, he said the coastal region has a prominent role in the economy.

The budget will focus on the economic development of the coastal region and there will be projects to support employment generation, he said, adding grants will be provided for various development programmes.

To a query on Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah’s comments on the frequent visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state, Bommai said Siddaramaiah is scared of the turnout of people during Modi’s rallies in Gulbarga, Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mangaluru.

Bommai further said the BJP is not turning the coastal belt into a laboratory of Hindutva, while the Congress is appeasing one section of the community only. They have ignored the Dalit and backward class people who were seeking their support, he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023