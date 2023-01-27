Budget to focus on tourism development in coastal region: Karnataka CM

The coming state budget will give importance to the development of tourism sector in the coastal districts, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday.

Talking to reporters at Karkala in Udupi district before attending the inauguration of the Parashuram theme park, he said the coastal region has a prominent role in the economy.

The budget will focus on the economic development of the coastal region and there will be projects to support employment generation, he said, adding grants will be provided for various development programmes.

To a query on Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah’s comments on the frequent visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state, Bommai said Siddaramaiah is scared of the turnout of people during Modi’s rallies in Gulbarga, Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mangaluru.

Bommai further said the BJP is not turning the coastal belt into a laboratory of Hindutva, while the Congress is appeasing one section of the community only. They have ignored the Dalit and backward class people who were seeking their support, he alleged.

