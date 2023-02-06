Left Menu

Ukraine defence minister being replaced: presidential ally

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, under pressure from a corruption scandal at his ministry, is set to be transferred to another government job, the head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's parliamentary bloc said on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2023 01:57 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 01:57 IST
Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, under pressure from a corruption scandal at his ministry, is set to be transferred to another government job, the head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's parliamentary bloc said on Sunday. David Arakhamia, chief of the Servant of the People bloc, said the defence ministry would be headed up by Kyrylo Budanov, head of the GUR military intelligence agency.

He did not say when the move would be formalised. There was no immediate comment from Reznikov. "War dictates changes in personnel policy," Arakhamia said on the Telegram messaging app.

"Times and circumstances require strengthening and regrouping. This is what is happening now and will happen in the future...The enemy is getting ready for an offensive. We are getting ready to defend ourselves and return what is ours."

