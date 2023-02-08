LS, RS take up motion of thanks to President's address, BJP MP likens President Murmu to Shabari, PM Modi to Lord Ram

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha took up debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address after three days of stalemate over Hindenburg-Adani row with BJP members talking of initiatives of the Modi government and the opposition members accusing the ruling alliance of not paying adequate attention to issues such as price rise and unemployment. The Hindenburg-Adani row figured prominently in the debate with the opposition MPs pressing their demand for a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

BJP member CP Joshi, who initiated the debate in Lok Sabha, referred to Ramayana and sought to compare President Droupadi Murmu with Shabari and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Lord Ram. He also made a personal attack on Rahul Gandhi. Joshi said that in 'Treta Yug' Shabari was eager to welcome Lord Ram. "If we talk of the joint session, when the President was entering Parliament, it felt like....Lord Ram was welcoming Maata Shabari at the doorsteps of Parliament to honour her," Joshi said.

He said the Prime Minister is working to make India a developed country. Joshi also referred to construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya

The BJP member also made a personal attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the Bharat Jodo Yatra which concluded last month. He said somebody was holding someone's hand and somebody was hugging someone during the yatra.

"When some rituals do not take place at the right time, such things happen. There is an appropriate time for sanskaras... When panigrahan sanskar (related to marriage) does not take place at an appropriate age, such things come to the fore," he said. Joshi lauded PM Modi's leadership saying India's stature in the world forums had risen. He said government has taken a series of measures for the welfare of every section of society.

He said in 2014 when Narendra Modi's government came into power, there was widespread corruption in the country which has been checked with the steps taken. He said the government is working on a vision of Antyodaya, which means empowering the last person at the last mile. Joshi said that farmers, youth and the poor are looking at PM Modi with high hopes.

Participating in the discussion, BJP member Uday Pratap Singh listed out steps taken by the government for the welfare of the women, marginalized sections and poor of the country. DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi alleged that the central government is undermining the federal structure of the country.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee raised the Hindenburg-Adani row to target the government. He said allegations concerning the business group should be probed.

In the Rajya Sabha, the discussion on motion of thanks was initiated by BJP MP K Laxman. He said the government's bold steps have strengthened the economy and it is now fifth largest in the world.

Former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar lauded the government's efforts towards containing inflation. Participating in the discussion, Congress MP Digvijaya Singh asked why government was reluctant to form JPC into Hindenburg-Adani row.

DMK MP Tiruchi Shiva said BJP in its election manifesto had promised to double the income of the farmers but instead of doubling the income, prices of fertilizer have gone up. Sasmit Patra of BJD raised the issue of the Women Reservation Bill.

V Vijayasai Reddy of YSR Congress demanded special category status for Andhra Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate in the two Houses.

Both the Houses had faced disruptions for the past three days over opposition demands concerning Hidenburg-Adani row. The US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research came out with a report making allegations about stock manipulation and accounting fraud against Adani group firms. The Adani group has refuted the charges.

The Opposition parties had demanded discussion over investment by LIC, public sector banks, and financial institutions "in companies losing market value, endangering the savings of crores of Indians" following Hindenburg Research report. (ANI)

