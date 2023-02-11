Lula says Bolsonaro is a "copycat" of Trump - CNN interview
Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 11-02-2023 00:52 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 00:50 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday there was no chance that his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro will return to the presidency.
In an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour during a visit to Washington, the leftist leader who took office Jan. 1 said Bolsonaro was a "faithful copycat" of Donald Trump. Lula will meet U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday afternoon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Prez Joe Biden appoints Jeff Zients as White House chief of staff
Bolsonaro's nephew probed by Brazilian police over uprising
US President Joe Biden 'not sure' about his trip to Europe
Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa
Brazil's Bolsonaro applies for 6-month US visitor visa