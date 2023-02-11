Left Menu

Lula says Bolsonaro is a "copycat" of Trump - CNN interview

Updated: 11-02-2023 00:52 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 00:50 IST
  • Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday there was no chance that his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro will return to the presidency.

In an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour during a visit to Washington, the leftist leader who took office Jan. 1 said Bolsonaro was a "faithful copycat" of Donald Trump. Lula will meet U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday afternoon.

