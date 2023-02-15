Left Menu

NATO's Stoltenberg: urges Turkey to ratify Finland and Sweden NATO applications at same time

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday urged NATO country Turkey to ratify the NATO applications of Finland and Sweden at the same time. "I have urged them for many months to ratify both at the same time", he told reporters, adding, however, that at the end of the day it is Turkey's decision on whether it will ratify both countries at the same time or not. "That is a Turkish decision", he said.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday urged NATO country Turkey to ratify the NATO applications of Finland and Sweden at the same time. "I have urged them for many months to ratify both at the same time", he told reporters, adding, however, that at the end of the day it is Turkey's decision on whether it will ratify both countries at the same time or not.

"That is a Turkish decision", he said. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is particularly objecting to Sweden's application because it harbours members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) whom Ankara calls terrorists.

