Sweden's Strategic Budget Balancing Act

Sweden's government has unveiled a spring mini-budget that aims to mitigate the impact of soaring energy costs caused by the ongoing conflict in Iran. The budget includes reductions in fuel taxes and an increase in electricity subsidies, totaling 7.7 billion crowns ($825 million).

The move comes as Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson reassured citizens about the economy's strength despite international tensions. Rising oil prices, triggered by U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran, have led to heightened concerns about inflation and economic growth.

Electoral tensions loom as Sweden prepares to vote, with political factions vying for dominance. Amidst this, the country's finances remain robust, with public debt projected to remain below the EU average at 38% of GDP by 2028. The budget also allocates funds to space exploration, healthcare, and job creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)