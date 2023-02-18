Left Menu

Finland wants to join NATO at the same time as Sweden - PM Marin

18-02-2023
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Saturday her country was aiming to join NATO at the same time as neighbouring Sweden.

Finland has made this desire clear to Turkey and Hungary, she said at the Munich Security Conference, referring to the two NATO members that have not yet ratified the membership of the two Nordic states.

