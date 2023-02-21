U.S. President Biden lands in Polish capital Warsaw

U.S. President Joe Biden landed in the Polish capital Warsaw on Monday evening, Polish television footage showed, after making a surprise visit to Ukraine.

Earlier in the day Biden walked around Ukraine's capital Kyiv on an unannounced visit, promising to stand with Ukraine as long as it takes, on a trip timed to upstage the Kremlin ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.

