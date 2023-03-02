Meghalaya polls: NPP wins 20 seats, ahead in five; UDP bags 11 constituencies

The ruling National People's Party (NPP) in Meghalaya won 20 seats, and was leading in five other constituencies, the Election Commission said on Thursday as results of 52 of the 59 assembly seats that went to polls on February 27 were declared.

The United Democratic Party (UDP) bagged 11 constituencies, while the Congress won five seats. The Voice of the People Party (VPP) and the Trinamool Congress won four seats each, while the Mamata Banerjee-led party was ahead in one constituency.

The Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP), the People's Democratic Front and the BJP won two seats each, while the saffron party was leading in one constituency. Two Independent candidates also emerged victorious.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was leading in the South Tura seat by a margin of 2,830 votes, while his deputy Prestone Tynsong won Pynursla seat by 8,140 votes.

Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma of the TMC won Songsak seat by a margin of 507 votes, but lost Tikrikilla constituency to NPP's J D Sangma by 5,313 votes.

State Congress president and MP Vincent H Pala lost to NPP's Santa Mary Shylla by 1,828 votes in Sutnga Saipung seat.

Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh won Mairang constituency by 155 votes, while BJP's Sanbor Shullai won South Shillong seat by 11,609 votes.

Counting of votes began in Meghalaya at 8 am amid tight security. The votes are being counted at 13 centres.

Meghalaya has 60 seats, but polling in the Sohiong seat was adjourned due to the death of a candidate.

