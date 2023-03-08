Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah supports Kapil Sibal's new platform ‘Insaaf’

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday welcomed Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibals newly-launched platform Insaaf Ke Sipahi.Sibal sahab is a veteran leader and a seasoned lawyer.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-03-2023 16:17 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 15:54 IST
Farooq Abdullah supports Kapil Sibal's new platform ‘Insaaf’
National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday welcomed Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal's newly-launched platform 'Insaaf Ke Sipahi'.

“Sibal sahab is a veteran leader and a seasoned lawyer. He is considered an important voice of the opposition, and his talk of bringing opposition parties and leaders together should be welcomed. There is nothing better than everyone uniting against injustices,” Abdullah said in a statement.

He said the National Conference (NC) firmly stands with Sibal in his new initiative.

“The party rank and file, including (vice president) Omar Abdullah, is of the firm belief that the initiative will act as a catalyst in bringing the opposition parties together for a common cause of fighting injustices,” he added.

Alleging that a government working against the citizens is at the helm, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal had recently announced the new platform 'Insaaf' to fight ''injustice'' prevailing in the country and called on everyone, including opposition parties' chief ministers and leaders, to support him in his endeavour.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody till March 10

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody...

 India
3
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global
4
FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023