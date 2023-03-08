Farooq Abdullah supports Kapil Sibal's new platform ‘Insaaf’

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday welcomed Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal's newly-launched platform 'Insaaf Ke Sipahi'.

“Sibal sahab is a veteran leader and a seasoned lawyer. He is considered an important voice of the opposition, and his talk of bringing opposition parties and leaders together should be welcomed. There is nothing better than everyone uniting against injustices,” Abdullah said in a statement.

He said the National Conference (NC) firmly stands with Sibal in his new initiative.

“The party rank and file, including (vice president) Omar Abdullah, is of the firm belief that the initiative will act as a catalyst in bringing the opposition parties together for a common cause of fighting injustices,” he added.

Alleging that a government working against the citizens is at the helm, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal had recently announced the new platform 'Insaaf' to fight ''injustice'' prevailing in the country and called on everyone, including opposition parties' chief ministers and leaders, to support him in his endeavour.

