Netanyahu wishes Modi, Indians on Holi, PM greets Israelis on Purim

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu for his wishes on Holi and extended greetings to the people of Israel on Jewish festival of Purim.

''Happy Holi to my friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India!'' Netanyahu tweeted.

May the vibrant colours of this festival fill your lives with happiness, joy, and prosperity, Netanyahu said.

''Wishing you all a colorful and memorable Holi!'' he said.

Responding to Netanyahu's tweet, Modi said, ''Thank you my friend, PM Netanyahu for your special Holi wishes. People all over India mark this festival with great vibrancy.'' ''I also wish you and the people of Israel a happy Purim. Chag Sameach!'' he said.

