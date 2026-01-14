Deadly Threat: Counterfeit Air Bag Crisis Hits U.S. Roads

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has issued a dire warning to American used car buyers, owners, and repair shops following two fatalities caused by illegal Chinese air bag inflators in December.

The agency is aware of 10 crashes involving inflators made by Jilin Province Detiannuo Automobile Safety System Co. Ltd., responsible for multiple deaths and serious injuries. NHTSA and law enforcement are investigating the matter.

These inflators were installed predominantly in Chevrolet Malibu and Hyundai Sonata models. Hyundai expressed grave concerns, assuring full support to NHTSA in addressing these counterfeit inflators' risks. Consumers are urged to verify the legitimacy of replacement air bags in used vehicles.

