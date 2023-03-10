Left Menu

Biden ultimate socialist president: Nikki Haley

The problem is Washington DC has a spending problem, and we need to put them on our diet and put an end to it, she said in response to a question.The first thing Biden should have done is said were going to claw back the USD500 billion of unspent COVID-19 money.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2023 07:48 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 07:48 IST
Biden ultimate socialist president: Nikki Haley

Indian-American Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley Thursday slammed President Joe Biden for his annual budgetary proposals which she said was socialist in nature and a ''disaster for America''.

''We should be moving people from welfare to work. But Joe Biden is calling for no-strings-attached welfare checks with no work requirements,'' Haley said after Biden unveiled his USD 6.9 trillion budget.

In his annual budget, Biden has come out with a series of social welfare measures and raised taxes on the rich.

''I think Biden is the ultimate socialist president. He loves to spend everybody else's money. His answer to everything is to increase taxes,'' Haley told Fox News in an interview.

''We need to be realistic. We're USD 31 trillion in debt. We are borrowing money to make our interest payments. This is not sustainable. The problem is Washington DC has a spending problem, and we need to put them on our diet and put an end to it,'' she said in response to a question.

''The first thing Biden should have done is said we're going to claw back the USD500 billion of unspent COVID-19 money. The second thing he should have said is rather than the IRS agents going after innocent Americans, go back and go after the 100 billion dollars of Covid fraud that happened along the way,'' she said.

Haley, who announced her presidential candidacy on February 14, has been campaigning in Iowa and Nevada this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
3
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023