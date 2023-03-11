Bhagat Singh Koshyari says his new task is making Uttarakhand self-reliant

Former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday said after relinquishing the gubernatorial post he has taken over the task of making Uttarakhand a self-reliant state.

Addressing BJP workers in Kanalichina block of Didihat assembly constituency, he said, ''I am journeying from Pithoragarh to Uttarakashi to find out how the state may be made self-reliant.'' ''This is the task I have taken up after giving up the post of governor,'' he said.

He also asked the youth of the state to take lessons from those of Himachal Pradesh and go for self-employment in agriculture and horticulture instead of struggling fruitlessly for government jobs which are limited.

The meeting was organised by Kishan Singh Bhandari, a rebel BJP leader who had fought elections from Didihat assembly seat against six-time MLA and senior party leader Bishan Singh Chuphal as an independent.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing good work in the country and under his blessing Uttarakhand government is also doing well,'' Koshyari said.

Chuphal objected to Koshyari addressing BJP workers in his constituency without informing him.

''Kishan Singh Bhandari has long been patronised by Koshyari against me in this seat. Addressing workers of my assembly seat without giving me information is an act of sabotaging the party,'' said Chuphal.

Chuphal had earlier accused Koshyari of advising his political disciple and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to not induct him in his cabinet when this government took over in March last year.

Chuphal said Koshyari has tried to damage him politically since 1996.

''As of today, he is not even a member of BJP and is well exposed for his activities before the party high command at state and national level. In a situation like this he will not be able to damage me or give benefits to his followers,'' Chuphal said.

Bhandari, a former zila panchayat chairperson, had organised the meeting of the BJP workers after Koshyari returned from Muwani, where the former chief minister runs an ashram for destitute women.

It was Koshyari's first visit to Pithoragarh after resigning as Maharashtra governor in February this year.

