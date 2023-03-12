Insaaf movement will help fight injustice in the lives of common citizens: Cong leader Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal launched the Insaaf movement at Delhi's Jantar Mantar stating that it is a campaign with a new vision for India's future. Addressing the public, Kapil Sibal said that Insaaf is a movement which will help fight injustice happening in the lives of the common citizen.

Sibal said, "Eight different state governments were toppled under the Modi government. This is a clear example of political injustice. I demand that if a defector goes from one party to another be it BJP or congress he should be banned from contesting elections for the next 5 years". He further pointed out the lack of education development in India under the Modi Govt and raised certain demands to be fulfilled by PM Modi.

"The US invests $600 billion in research, China $550 billion and India spends $ 45 billion. We should focus on spending on research spending in Universities but here we witness violence in universities. We are busy appointing Vice Chancellors who come from RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh)," Sibal said. "I demand that there should be a separate cadre for teachers known as All India teacher Services, every teacher's salary should be fixed at Rs 50,000. There should be no concept of contractual teachers and state teacher services should be started," He added.

Kabil Sibal also mentioned that in the whole world, Indian families spend the most on medical expenses and there should be reforms in the Health care sector. "Focus of the Modi Govt should be on having one doctor in every village of the country. This has not been the case as of now. How will Amritkaal come to this country then?" Sibal said.

He requested the members of Bar associations and different political parties to become members of his Insaaf Movement. "I request all bar association members to become soldiers of the Insaaf movement wherever you are. I also ask all the members of different political party associations to become members of this as Insaaf seeks justice whatever ideology they come from" Sibal said. (ANI)

