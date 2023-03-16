Left Menu

Assam's first budget of Amrit Kaal will fulfil aspirations of new Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma termed the state budget as historical. He said It will contribute to Assam and Indian economic growth.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the Assam state budget would fulfil the aspirations of new Assam and "prioritise the dreams of neediest sections of society". Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter and stated that the budget will help Assam become a significant contributor to national growth.

"Assam's first budget of Amrit Kaal will fulfil the aspirations of a new Assam and prioritise the dreams of the neediest sections of society. This budget will strengthen the foundations of our developmental trajectory and will make our State a major contributor to national growth," the CM tweeted. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that this budget is significant as it will help India in its journey to becoming a USD5 trillion dollar economy.

"Assam Budget 2023 will script history as it endeavours to take Assam's GDP to 5.5 lakh crore in 2023-2024, a significant milestone in our country's march towards a USD5 trillion dollar economy. Assam CM further stated that the budget has drawn inspiration from PM Modi and it will help in contributing to the Indian economy.

He tweeted, "AssamBudget2023 has drawn the greatest inspiration from our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and will maximise Assam's contribution to ensuring the grand objective of making Bharat the top 3 economies in the world by 2047". He also mentioned the importance of Mukhya Mantri Sva-Niyojan Yojana.

"Through Mukhya Mantri Sva-Niyojan Yojana, we have sown seeds of a huge employment boom that will be built on the twin pillars of talented Assamese entrepreneurs and the State government's unprecedented support to nurture their talent" he tweeted. Finance Minister Ajanta Neog on Thursday presented a deficit budget of Rs 935 crores for the financial year 2023-24. (ANI)

