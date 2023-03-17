Erdogan says he hopes Turkey will ratify Finland NATO bid by May election

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he hoped Turkey would ratify Finland's NATO membership before Turkish elections scheduled to be held on May 14.

In a news conference with his Finnish counterpart, Erdogan said that Sweden, also bidding for NATO membership, had failed to take a positive step regarding a list of 120 "terrorists" whom Ankara wants extradited to Turkey.

