Czech foreign minister welcomes ICC arrest warrant against Putin

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2023 21:45 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 21:45 IST
The International Criminal Court was right to issue an arrest warrant against Russia's President Vladimir Putin for his war against Ukraine, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said.

"Putin is undoubtedly responsible for war crimes and he should be put to trial for the crime of aggression. I welcome the decision of the International Criminal Court," Lipavsky said on Twitter on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

