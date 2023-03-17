Czech foreign minister welcomes ICC arrest warrant against Putin

The International Criminal Court was right to issue an arrest warrant against Russia's President Vladimir Putin for his war against Ukraine, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said.

"Putin is undoubtedly responsible for war crimes and he should be put to trial for the crime of aggression. I welcome the decision of the International Criminal Court," Lipavsky said on Twitter on Friday.

