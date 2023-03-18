Rahul Gandhi an immature leader, says MP CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has made a fresh attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and has said that he is an immature leader. CM Chouhan made the remark while talking to the reporters in the state capital Bhopal on Saturday.

Chouhan said, "Rahul Gandhi is not mature, his mental age is like that of children. He is immature. But the Congressmen are determined to forcefully make this immature leader a national leader." "It is surprising that Rahul Baba is saying that unfortunately he is an Member of Parliament (MP). What does it mean to be the MP unfortunately? Is this not an insult to the Parliament? Is this not an insult to the people who send him to Parliament? Is this not an insult to India's democracy?" the chief minister said.

Rahul Gandhi has insulted the holy temple of democracy. He has insulted the Constitution of India. He has hurt the faith and trust of the public. He is a strange leader, when he should speak in the Parliament, he runs away abroad. Sometimes he disappears even without informing. He goes abroad and criticises the country, Chouhan said. He added, "Rahul Gandhi became so blind in opposing the Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he opposed the country. Does Rahul Gandhi ji, what you talk about the country outside, doesn't it come under the limit of treason? Is this your patriotism?"

Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief Kamal Nath and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh should answer. Do they agree with these statements of Rahul Gandhi? What is the meaning of such statements? A booth worker of BJP is wiser than that of Rahul Gandhi, he added. "It is unfortunate that the Congress is adamant on making such a leader a national leader. This is the misfortune of the Congress, but they (congress) should not be inclined to make the misfortune of the Congress as the misfortune of the country," the chief minister further added. (ANI)

