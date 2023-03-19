Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi to visit Karnataka to kickstart Congress' poll campaign tomorrow

Updated: 19-03-2023 18:26 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will embark on a day's visit to poll-bound Karnataka on Monday to attend the 'Yuvakranti Samavesha' in Belagavi, the party said.

In view of the Assembly elections due by May, the former Congress president will participate in the event at Belagavi in northern Karnataka, a party release said on Sunday.

As per his itinerary, Gandhi will arrive at Belagavi airport around 11 am and he will fly back to Delhi after the programme.

The Wayanad MP will also hold a meeting with Congress leaders during the 'Yuvakranti Samavesha' in Belagavi, which is scheduled on Monday afternoon.

Besides, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar will participate in the 'Yuvakranti Samavesha' in Belagavi. The Congress leader will then travel to Kunigal on Tuesday where he will attend 'Praja Dhwani’ event.

The Congress has announced three poll 'guarantees' -- 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi) and 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya).

Party leaders have claimed that they will win about 140 to 150 seats in the 224-member Assembly in the forthcoming polls.

