"Will take it seriously, discuss this issue with Kharge," Telangana Congress chief on MP Komatireddy meeting PM Modi

A day after Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy on Friday said he would take the matter seriously and discuss it with party president Malikarjun Kharge.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy (Photo/ANI).
A day after Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy on Friday said he would take the matter seriously and discuss it with party president Malikarjun Kharge. Revanth Reddy said, "Yesterday when State Congress leaders were holding a silent protest in the State of Telangana over the Surat court sentencing Rahul Gandhi for two years, the senior Congress leader and MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy met PM Modi."

"It is really very unfortunate, I was surprised by that behaviour and meeting the Prime Minister also. I will take it very seriously and will discuss this issue with the Congress chief Malikarjun Kharge," added the Telangana Congress president. Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

"I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I discussed many issues in Bhuvanagiri Parliament Constituency. I have requested to extend the Hyderabad Metro Rail from LB Nagar to Hayat Nagar. I explained that there is a need to take action at a higher level for this," tweeted Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. The developments came at a time Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after his conviction by a Surat court in a criminal defamation case. (ANI)

